Real Madrid are in another difficult moment, having fallen four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race following Sunday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo.

There was a lot of anger in the aftermath of the Bernabeu loss, which saw three Real Madrid players (Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras and Endrick Felipe) sent off. Xabi Alonso pinned a portion of the blame on the referee, but not everyone in the dressing room saw things that way.

As per El Chiringuito (via MD), Edu Aguirre gave an insight into the reaction to Sunday’s defeat, with multiple Real Madrid players not accepting the refereeing performance as an excuse for the result.

“Bottles, plasters, absolutely everything have flown away. Of the rage, of the frustration of the players for the refereeing. Part of the dressing room was very angry with the refereeing. It is then that there has been a moment of some tension in which another part of the dressing room has criticised that part that criticised the refereeing. They said it wasn’t an excuse and the literal phrase they tell me is: ‘That’s a s***** excuse! We are throwing away the league’. There have been moments of tension as a result of Real Madrid’s situation.”

Xabi Alonso disconnect with squad revealed

Aguirre also stated that Alonso did not speak nor see any of his players in the aftermath of the match, choosing to avoid them completely.

“Xabi Alonso has not entered the dressing room. There has been nothing, there has been no talk or contact between Xabi and the players after the game.”

It’s clear that something needs to change at Real Madrid. There continues to be a lot of speculation surrounding Alonso’s future as manager, and it may well be that his services are dispensed of in the coming weeks, provided that he cannot turn things around at the Bernabeu.