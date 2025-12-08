Speculation over the future of Xabi Alonso has been a topic of discussion in the Spanish capital for much of the last month, but the change in the wind appears to have come from the offices at Real Madrid. While before the discussion was whether Alonso’s relationship with the dressing room would allow him to build the team necessary, now it comes down to results.

Celta Vigo dismantled Real Madrid on Sunday night, seeing out a 2-0 win without major issues, one that saw Real Madrid reduced to nine men and lose their cool. The performance caused significant damage to Alonso’s position, and El Chiringuito have revealed that a crisis meeting was held on Sunday night, with President Florentino Perez not leaving the Bernabeu until the early hours of the morning.

🚨 EXCLUSIVA @EduAguirre7 🚨 👉 "El coche de Florentino ha sido el último en irse del Bernabéu… y no es muy normal". pic.twitter.com/rT9x7Vp4pt — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 8, 2025

Alonso must beat Manchester City to be sure of job

As assured by The Athletic, Cadena Cope, Cadena SER, Diario AS and Marca, Alonso’s future is on the line against Manchester City, and while a decision has not been made as of yet, a loss or a draw could result in Los Blancos sacking the Basque manager. Prior reports had assured that Alonso would likely be given until at least the Spanish Supercup in January to turn things around, but now it seems he is required to speed up that improvement.

Real Madrid frustrated with lack of reaction

It seemed Alonso had secured a change of atmosphere against Athletic Club last week, with what Alonso called their most complete performance of the season. Their loss to Celta Vigo was closer to the opposite, and both Marca and AS assure that the hierarchy at Real Madrid are frustrated by the lack of reaction. It is an issue that is exacerbated by the consistent lack of ‘football’ or cohesion on the pitch, and the cold relationship between Alonso and his stars.