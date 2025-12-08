Real Madrid drama continues: Key player ruled out for months

Real Madrid are in full crisis mode according to the latest reporting coming out of the capital, and the injury news is not helping. Even if that statement is subjective when it comes to the situation of the team this season, there is little debate over whether the word applies to their backline.

The injury crisis has again struck this season, and already had Dani Carvajal, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Ferland Mendy and Trent Alexander-Arnold in its grips, and now it has readmitted Eder Militao. The Brazilian was at full pelt on Sunday night against Celta Vigo, as he chased down Pablo Duran to make a goal-saving challenge. Yet before he did so, the pain was written across his face, as he pulled up with a hamstring injury.

Militao ruled out for three to four months

Militao will be out of action for three to four months, after he was diagnosed with a hamstring tear, as per Marca. They note that he will miss up to 29 games, depending on Los Blancos’ progress through the Copa del Rey and the Champions League. Amongst those games are anything before the Champions League semi-finals, the Copa del Rey final, and the Spanish Supercup, as well as the second Madrid derby of the season.

Xabi Alonso’s best defender

The Brazilian defender will now be forced to recover from a serious injury for the third successive season in a row, albeit this one is a little kinder than the cruciate ligament tears that he suffered in the previous two years. The additional frustration for Alonso is that Militao was the glue for his defence this season, and performing better than anyone else, despite only coming back from missing much of the past two years through injury.

A muscle strain had kep him out of two games in November, but Alonso restored him to the starting line-up against Girona and Athletic Club. Militao’s absence, combined with Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras’ suspensions, mean Real Madrid will travel to Alaves next weekend with only Raul Asencio and Antonio Rudiger as fit defenders as things stand.