Real Madrid fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Celta Vigo on Sunday, which now leaves them four points behind Barcelona in the La Liga title race. It was a difficult evening for Los Blancos, who had three players sent off.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso gave his reaction to the defeat during his post-match press conference, as he admitted that Eder Militao’s early injured disrupted his side.

“We are all angry, it was not the game we wanted, nor the result. From the start that injury to Militao hurt us, it was difficult for us to recover. We’ve adjusted things. The game we wanted didn’t go the way, we have to turn the page as soon as possible. It’s only three points, there’s a lot of La Liga left. On Wednesday we have the Champions League to react and get rid of this bad taste in our mouths.

“It wasn’t what we expected, we approached the game to play with a good rhythm, pressing against a good opponent, and things were missing. Mili’s injury disrupted our plans. It’s bad news, we suffered with injuries. It’s another one that is added. It was difficult for us to react, we almost reacted when we were down 1-0. It’s three points, it hurts, we’re angry, and now we have to show another side on Wednesday. We all take the blame, in the good moments and in the not so good ones. We have to take it responsibly. We don’t have to look too long term. The situation is tight because of injuries. We have to change things, we’ll see.”

Xabi Alonso: I didn’t like the refereeing

Alonso also commented on the refereeing performance of Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez, which he did not appreciate, to say the least.

“We were unhinged by the referee’s decision. He didn’t take into account the loss of time, they cut off our rhythm, and he was very permissive. The card to Carreras I don’t know, very debatable. I didn’t like it, that got us a little out of control. He took us a little out of the game in those phases. I didn’t like the refereeing.”

Alonso looks ahead to Manchester City showdown

Alonso also touched on Real Madrid’s next fixture, which is against Manchester City in the Champions League on Wednesday.

“We play for three points in every game. It will be an important and beautiful game. There is a lot of work we do at Valdebebas and that is what we must focus on. They are three points, they hurt, of course, we share the pain with the people. We wanted to be higher, but there is still a long way to go. This is football and it is always like that.”