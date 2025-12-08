Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has a number of problems ahead of their clash with Manchester City on Wednesday night, as the Champions League provides what may be his last chance to convince the hierarchy at the Santiago Bernabeu of his abilities as manager. The injury list is not helping him to do so.

The major news on Monday was the hamstring tear for Eder Militao, who will be out for a number of months. The Brazilian defender was his most reliable option at the back this season, but will now miss a large chunk of the season. Kylian Mbappe also received treatment on Sunday night during defeat to Celta Vigo, although his issue is much less serious.

Mbappe to play through broken finger

At one point during the game, Mbappe was seen receiving attention from the medical staff due to an issue with his hand. It appears he fell awkwardly. Diario AS say that he has a broken finger in his left hand, but will be available for their crucial clash with City on Wednesday. The injury is causing him pain, but it is not something he cannot play through. On the positive side, Antonio Rudiger, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde also finished the game with some muscle discomfort, but all are expected to be fit.

Dean Huijsen and Eduardo Camavinga all but out

There is no reprieve for Real Madrid in the cases of Dean Huijsen and Eduardo Camavinga though. The Spain international was expected to be back in action by this point, due to a knee issue, and he is expected to miss the tie with Pep Guardiola’s side. That is also the case for Eduardo Camavinga, who came off against Athletic Club with an ankle sprain. He was given a chance to return against Celta, but it seems he has suffered a setback, and is not expected to be back for Wednesday either.