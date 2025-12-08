Girona line up audacious January move for Barcelona midfielder

Barcelona may try to make a signing in January if deemed necessary, but more likely is one or two players leaving. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is one the Catalan club hopes to move on, but there is also a chance that Marc Bernal leaves too.

Bernal has found minutes hard to come by since returning from a 12-month injury absence, brought about after he tore his ACL last August. Hansi Flick has opted to take a very caurious approach with the 18-year-old, who has been behind Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Eric Garcia and Marc Casado in the midfield pecking order.

Barcelona value Bernal extremely highly, although his lack of game time has reportedly led to some frustration behind the scenes. In this regard, there could be chances for him to leave on loan, especially with clubs lurking.

According to Nil Sola (via MD), Girona want to sign Bernal on loan for the second half of the season. The Catalans, who currently occupy a place in the La Liga relegation zone, want to repeat the move they pulled with Eric a couple of seasons ago, which acted as a springboard for him to gain prominence at Barcelona.

Girona would allow Bernal the chance to see regular playing time, which would stand him in good stead to continue his promising development. At Barcelona, he will struggle to displace Pedri and de Jong in particular, with the same also being said for Gavi when he returns from a knee injury.

It will be interesting to see whether Barcelona consider letting Bernal leave on loan in January. If they do, Girona would be an excellent place for him to go, and given the good relations between the Catalan clubs, it would be a likely destination for him to end up.