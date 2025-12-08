In recent weeks, much has been made of Hansi Flick and Barcelona, with criticism having come their way after disappointing results in the Champions League. The German hit back at the noise himself, and he has now been defended by club icon Gerard Pique.

Speaking on Moeve Futbol Zone (via Sport), Pique was asked about how he sees Barcelona. He believes his former club are well-set to compete on all fronts this season, including the Champions League.

“I think there has been a lot more noise than what is really happening on the pitch. They are in line with what we saw last year. A very offensive team, taking a lot of risks, but at the same time putting on a lot of show, which in the end is what the people want, scoring a lot of goals and also fitting in as is evident with Flick’s approach. I think they are a candidate for everything.

“Also in Europe? Yes, why not? It is clear that in Europe right now there are very powerful projects and it looks like sooner rather than later they will end up winning the Champions League. Arsenal, for example, or PSG, who already won it last year. Add to that Real Madrid or Bayern, who with Kompany I think have raised the level, so well, obviously it will be complicated.”

Barcelona are in a good position on all fronts

The weekend’s results mean that Barcelona are in a commanding position in La Liga, with them leading Real Madrid by four points. They don’t sit quite as pretty in the Champions League, but three victories in their final three league phase matches would give them a good chance of finishing in the top eight of the standings, which would guarantee progression to the last 16 of the competition.

It has not been easy at times for the Catalans, but the current state of play would suggest that things are on track.