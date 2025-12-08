It is possible that Barcelona allow one or two first team players to leave during the upcoming winter transfer window. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is expected to leave in search for regular football ahead of next summer’s World Cup, and joining him at the exit door could be Roony Bardghji.

Barcelona signed Bardghji on a cut-price deal in the summer, due to his FC Copenhagen contract expiring at the end of the year. On the whole, he has struggled to garner prominence since arriving in Catalonia, although he took his chance at the weekend by scoring his first goal for the club in the 5-3 victory over Real Betis.

Despite this, it’s far from certain that Bardghji remains at Barcelona for the second half of the season. According to MOT Leeds News, Premier League side Leeds United are in talks with the La Liga leaders over a deal for the Sweden international.

According to the report, Barcelona are open to letting Bardghji join Leeds on loan. The likelihood is that he will see more playing time at Elland Road compared to the Spotify Camp Nou, although that could change in the aftermath of his strong performance against Betis.

Hansi Flick unlikely to allow Roony Bardghji exit

It’s no secret that Barcelona have a thin squad, brought about by their well-documented financial problems. Hansi Flick has spoken about this on numerous occasions this season, so it would be a surprise to see him welcome the possible departure of Bardghji – even if he is behind multiple players in the pecking order.

It will be interesting to see whether talks between Barcelona and Leeds ramp up over the coming weeks. It is understandable that Bardghji would be wanted by the English club, but any deal would surely depend on a replacement being sorted.