Barcelona are primed for a busy summer transfer window in 2026, as reinforcements are sought for Hansi Flick’s squad. The centre-back, left wing and striker positions are to be addressed, but a new midfielder could also be on the agenda.

According to Pete O’Rourke (via CaughtOffside), Atalanta and Brazil star Ederson dos Santos is of interest to Barcelona, although the Catalans would face competition from a number of Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United.

“He’s been linked with the Premier League for a number of years now. He’s a top player, Ederson, there’s no getting anywhere from that. It does look like Liverpool are in need of a bit of physicality and energy in that midfield and in the team in general so I’m sure he’s somebody who’s maybe on their list that they’re looking at.

“Manchester City have been credited with an interest, Newcastle have also been credited with an interest and Barcelona are big admirers of him as well. He probably could be available for between £40-50m (€50-60m) in the current market.”

Barcelona were previously offered chance to sign Ederson

Last month, Barcelona were offered the chance to sign Ederson by agent Andre Cury, whom they have good relations with. The 26-year-old is considered to be an excellent player, although it is unlikely that big money will be spent on any midfielder signing by the reigning La Liga champions.

Given that it is necessary for Barcelona to sign a new central defender and number nine, the vast majority of their budget will be used to address these areas. Furthermore, Hansi Flick already has a number of top options in midfield, such as Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, Marc Bernal, Gavi and Marc Bernal, so there is little scope for a big-money addition in this area of the squad.