Real Madrid need to win to close back to within a point of Barcelona following their win at Real Betis, but they are on course for defeat against Celta Vigo, having fallen behind in the second half.

It has been a tough evening at the Bernabeu for Xabi Alonso’s side, who have found it difficult to break down Celta. Despite this, they did have big chances fall the way of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior, but none were taken – and they have now been made to pay.

It’s a wonderful goal from Celta, who lead courtesy of Williot Swedberg. Bryan Zaragoza’s cross from the left is brilliantly flicked into the back of the Real Madrid net by the Swedish forward.

A beautiful flick from Williot Swedberg to open the scoring 😮‍💨 Celta de Vigo lead at the Bernabéu thanks to a moment of magic from the Swede 🇸🇪 𝑃𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝑏𝑦 @sbk | 18+ | 𝑃𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑠𝑒 𝐺𝑎𝑚𝑏𝑙𝑒 𝑅𝑒𝑠𝑝𝑜𝑛𝑠𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑦 pic.twitter.com/voT2m8Btzr — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) December 7, 2025

🚨🇪🇸 SWEDBERG OPENS THE SCORING FOR CELTA VIGO! WHAT A FANTASTIC FINISH! 🤯 Real Madrid 0-1 Celta Vigo.pic.twitter.com/E5JHoVEvJr — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 7, 2025

Celta have been very resilient in defence, and at the other end, they have now been decisive. Real Madrid will have it very difficult to secure victory from here, and if they fail to do so, it would be another blow for them in the La Liga title race.