Real Madrid are once again having a difficult time in terms of injuries, with several new cases in recent weeks. The club were rocked by news that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss the next two months due to an issue sustained in the midweek victory at San Mames, while there has also been problems for the likes of Dean Huijsen and David Alaba.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso reacted to the injury issues facing his side, which he hopes to see improve in the coming weeks.

“We are working to get them back on their feet as soon as possible. I think we are going to have good news in the short term. With those that are a little longer, we will try to accelerate as much as possible. But these are phases that almost all teams have to live with. We work on reversing our injuries as soon as possible. And with the ones we have, to compete.”

The issues for Huijsen and Alaba have seen Alonso turn to La Fabrica talent Joan Martinez, who was involved in the Real Madrid first team prior to tearing his ACL last August. He gave his thoughts behind the decision to call upon the teenager.

“I’m seeing him very well, like all of Castilla. The truth is that it’s a very young group, but they’re competing very well in the Primera RFEF. Álvaro (Arbeloa) is doing a very good job. All the players who come are ready in case we need them, as well as helping us a lot on a day-to-day basis, in training. And we work very well hand in hand.

“Well, Álvaro… because he’s a friend of mine, we know each other very well but, above all, because of how information flows in both directions, something that is essential to be able to have that support. Joan is called up and if he is needed, he is ready. And it is not going to be something only for the short term, for the games to come; there will be others in which he will also be called up.”

Alonso: Arda Guler is a special player

One player that has dropped off for Real Madrid in recent weeks is Arda Guler, but Alonso has backed the Türkiye international to recover his best level.

“He has the ability to have different heights, as well as different influences, depending on what the team needs. He has very good feet, he knows how to organise the game and at the same time, when you are already in the final third, give the decisive pass. Even arriving a little in the second line: in the goal against Valencia he made a break and crossed to Kylian. And it depends on what we have around us, it can be adapted.

“That quality gives us flexibility in our approaches. But Arda is growing a lot and we have, I think I said it at the Club World Cup, to invest a lot in him. Because he is a special, different player. We need to demand from him, but also understand the different phases he has. Support him and push him a lot so that he continues to perform at the level he is doing. And that there is still room for improvement, without a doubt.