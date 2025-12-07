Real Madrid stalwart will be given chance to earn new contract

Real Madrid have a number of players whose contract expire at the end of the season, with the most notable being Antonio Rudiger. The German defender had been one of the most prominent players at the club prior to this season, although he is slowly working his way back to that level.

Rudiger has only just returned from a two-month injury absence, and alongside Eder Militao, he has been excellent. Xabi Alonso will have a difficult choice to make when Dean Huijsen returns in the coming matches, but the former Chelsea man is currently in undroppable form for Real Madrid.

Should Rudiger continue at this level, and injury-free, he would go a long way to earning a new contract at the Bernabeu. As per Diario AS, Real Madrid will give the 33-year-old every chance to prove that he is able to stay fit enough to remain a core member of Alonso’s squad for another 12 months.

Saudi Arabia want to sign Rudiger

Rudiger will prioritise staying at Real Madrid, but in the background, he is attracting strong interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia. He, alongside teammate David Alaba, is likely to be offered a bumper contract in the coming months, although there would be little chance of him moving to the Middle East in 2026 if Los Blancos decide to offer a renewal.

Saudi Arabia see Rudiger as a reference signing, with the same also being said for Barcelona’s Robert Lewandowski. However, they will be made to wait until Real Madrid rule on a new contract, with that decision unlikely to be made until the final few weeks of the 2025-26 season.

It will be interesting to see whether Rudiger is offered a new contract. Real Madrid intend to sign a new centre-back next summer, but that may not have an effect on the situation with the Germany international.