Real Madrid register interest in Ligue 1 revelation

Real Madrid intend to sign a new midfielder next summer, and in recent weeks, they are said to have evaluated several options. There have been links with Rodri Hernandez and Angelo Stiller, but the likelihood is that a younger player is brought to the Bernabeu in 2026.

Adam Wharton, Chema Andres and Christos Mouzakitis have all drawn interest from Real Madrid, and another in this age category that club officials are keeping tabs on is Ayyoub Bouaddi. As reported by Foot Mercato, the 18-year-old, who is already a regular starter for Lille, is wanted by numerous European giants, including Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Lille want €60m to sell Bouaddi

Real Madrid have plenty of experience in signing midfielders from Ligue 1 clubs, with Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga having arrived from AS Monaco and Rennes respectively. Bouaddi could become the latest to join, and there are chances for it to happen, given that he fits perfectly into Real Madrid’s transfer policy of targeting younger players.

Lille’s reported asking price of €60m is also unlikely to be a problem, as they are very comfortable with spending big on teenagers, as they did with the likes of Franco Mastantuono (signed from River Plate for €45m) and Endrick (joined for €60m from Palmeiras). In this regard, Real Madrid would have an advantage over the chasing pack.

It will be interesting to see how Real Madrid approach their search for a new midfielder. They already have the likes of Tchouameni, Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Arda Guler as pivot options, so a younger profile to come in and develop alongside these teammates may be the ideal solution.

For now, Real Madrid will continue evaluating numerous options in the lead-up to next summer’s transfer window, but it would be no surprise to see Bouaddi emerge as a leading contender over the coming months.