Real Madrid are planning to sign a new midfielder next summer, as they seek to replace the already-departed Toni Kroos and Luka Modric. They have been linked with the likes of Rodri Hernandez, Angelo Stiller and Chema Andres, while in recent weeks, they have also shown interest in Olympiacos and Greek starlet Christos Mouzakitis.

Los Blancos officials took in Mouzakitis when Xabi Alonso’s side played out a 4-3 victory in Athens last month. However, they aren’t the only club keen on the 18-year-old, with Manchester United having now joined the race.

Despite this, Pete O’Rourke has told Football Insider (via CaughtOffside) that Real Madrid are presently favourites to sign Mouzakitis, who is reportedly available for a fee in the region of €30-40m.

“Real Madrid are supposedly frontrunners for Mouzakitis. They see him as a potential superstar in the making and they would like to bring him to Spain. The player is thought to be interested in a move to the Bernabeu as well which might just give Real Madrid the edge over any of the rivals for the attacking-midfielder as well.”

Mouzakitis would align with Real Madrid’s transfer policy

Real Madrid may not need a guaranteed starter, given that Alonso already has Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Dani Ceballos (who could depart) and Arda Guler as defensive midfield options, so Mouzakitis could be an ideal addition to make. He has plenty of growth to make, and the Bernabeu could be the perfect place for him to deliver on his undoubted potential.

It will be interesting to see who Real Madrid go for next summer. Mouzakitis looks like a genuine option, but he is bound to be one of many that is currently being considered within the Bernabeu offices – and there will be more in the lead-up to the transfer window.