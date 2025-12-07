Real Madrid 0-2 Celta Vigo

Real Madrid have fallen to their second La Liga defeat of the season, with Celta Vigo securing an impressive victory at the Bernabeu.

It was a tough first half for Xabi Alonso’s side, who found it difficult to break down Celta for the most part. Despite this, they did have big chances fall the way of Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior, with the most guilt-edged landing at the feet of the Türkiye international, who sent his left-footed effort wide from 10 yards out. To make matters worse, Eder Militao suffered a suspected hamstring injury, which required him to be withdrawn early on.

Real Madrid would be made to pay for these misses as Celta took the lead nine minutes into the second half. A fine team move ended with Bryan Zaragoza crossing for Williot Swedberg, and the Swede finished brilliantly with his heel to opening the scoring.

Thing would go from bad to worse for Real Madrid just beyond the hour mark. Minutes after being booked for a foul on Sergio Carreira, Fran Garcia flew into a challenge on Swedberg, which left referee Alejandro Quintero Gonzalez with no chance but to issue a second yellow card to the left-back.

Despite the man disadvantage, Real Madrid piled on the pressure in the closing stages, as they sought a way back into the match. Five minutes were added on by the officiating team, but in the end, it was not enough for Los Blancos to find a way past Celta – instead, it got even worse as Alvaro Carreras saw red for dissent, as Swedberg added his second of the evening as he walked the ball in after rounding Thibaut Courtois.

Real Madrid losing ground in La Liga title race once again

Real Madrid’s defeat means they trail Barcelona by four points in the La Liga title race. Alonso has been under pressure in recent weeks, and this result will only increase that – it doesn’t get any easier too, with Manchester City heading to the Bernabeu in the Champions League on Wednesday.