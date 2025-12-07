Real Madrid fell to their second La Liga defeat of the season on Sunday, as Celta Vigo emerged as 2-0 victors at the Bernabeu.

Thibaut Courtois – 6

Made a couple of important saves, before being beaten on two occasions by fine efforts from Williot Swedberg.

Raul Asencio – 5

Right-back is clearly not a position he is comfortable in, as he struggled until being taken off after Celta’s first goal.

Eder Militao – 6.5

Made a brilliant last man challenge, but in the process, suffered a worrying-looking hamstring injury. A lengthy lay-off for him could be more damaging for Real Madrid than the defeat.

Alvaro Carreras – 6

He was a shining light for Real Madrid, up until he was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.

Fran Garcia – 5.5

It was a questionable decision for him to start, and it proved to be the wrong one for Xabi Alonso as he was sent off for two yellow cards in a matter of minutes. Before that, he had been okay.

Aurelien Tchouameni – 6.5

Competed well, but he should have done better in the lead-up to Celta’s opening goal.

Fede Valverde – 6.5

Simply put, he looks much better at right-back than anywhere else. He was ineffective in attack on the right wing, where he started in this one.

Arda Guler – 6

Good first half, but he missed a big chance to open the scoring for Real Madrid when Kylian Mbappe set him up. He fell out of the game in the second period before being taken off.

Jude Bellingham – 6

Very quiet night for the Englishman, who had little to no impact on Real Madrid’s attacking play, aside from almost scoring with a header in the first half.

Vinicius Junior – 6.5

Tried his best to make things happen for Real Madrid, but Celta defended him very well.

Kylian Mbappe – 6

When he’s not on it, Real Madrid tend to struggle. This was the case again, as Celta nullified any threat he posed.

Substitutes

Antonio Rudiger – 6

Came on early after Militao’s injury, and did fine.

Rodrygo – 6

Tried to make a difference, but as has been the case for most of 2025, he struggled.

Gonzalo Garcia – 6

Almost scored minutes after coming on, with a chance that he should have done better with.