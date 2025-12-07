Barcelona made it six wins in a row in La Liga with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Real Betis on Saturday evening. In the process, the Catalans also extended their advantage at the top of the table to four points ahead of Real Madrid, who are in action against Celta Vigo on Sunday.

As per Diario AS, head coach Hansi Flick reflected on the performance of his side al La Cartuja. He was delighted with the response to going behind early, as he admitted that Betis’ late rally came due to tiredness on the part of his players.

“The first half was very good and in the second half at the end we were very tired. We had many games in which defensively we didn’t know how to change the game. It’s always very important to score two goals quickly. It’s not always easy to win against a fantastic team like Betis. What I saw in the first half was very positive.”

He also opened up on the decision to use Lamine Yamal in a central role, which is the first time the teenager has started in that position for Barcelona.

“I saw Lamine Yamal very well. He has worked defensively with his teammates and has been very good. We haven’t trained him. Lamine is intelligent and knows how to interpret spaces very well. He has done fantastic. For me the most important thing is the actions he has done in defence. He is a fantastic professional. He has connected very well with Roony. He’s growing and has improved a lot.”

Flick: I believe in this team

Flick was asked about whether he saw the convincing defeat to Chelsea as a turning point for his side’s good form.

“I always look at what they give me in training. I had confidence in the team, that’s why I said that after losing to Chelsea. In training I have seen quality and intensity. I believe in this team and what I see. We have to go step by step and continue on this path. On Tuesday we have an important game and we have to continue.”