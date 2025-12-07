In recent days, there has been increased speculation regarding the future of Raphinha as a Barcelona player. The 28-year-old continues to be linked with Saudi Arabia, and according to one report, he has an agreement with the Catalan club to make that move when he so desires – with chances for it to happen after next summer’s World Cup.

However, this has now been denied by the man himself. Taking to Instagram (via MD), he categorically denied any truth in the reported news.

“I don’t know where they get so much real nonsense. Well this one that always comes out (with) fake news, very good.”

Raphinha has regularly made it clear that he loves Barcelona, whom he joined from Leeds United back in 2022. He recently returned to action following back-to-back hamstring injuries, although he was an unused substitute for the 5-3 victory over Real Betis on Saturday.

Raphinha transfer speculation is nothing new

Throughout his time at Barcelona, Raphinha has regularly attracted transfer interest. He has been linked with a return to the Premier League on numerous occasions, and now Saudi Arabia has displaced these of late. However, he has made it abundantly clear that he only sees himself in Catalonia for years to come, as was proven by his decision to sign a new contract earlier in the season.

Given the impact that Raphinha has made since Hansi Flick’s arrival as head coach, it makes sense for him to stick around as long as necessary. He has been a revelation alongside the likes of Pedri and Lamine Yamal, and if he can stay fit for the remainder of the season, Barcelona will have every chance of winning multiple major honours come June.

Saudi Arabia may want Raphinha, but as the player himself has made clear, he is not thinking about that move right now.