There has been eight matches played across MD15 of the 2024-25 La Liga season so far, with plenty of drama having taken place. Barcelona’s victory over Real Betis on Saturday was a standout fixture, but also in action has been Real Oviedo, Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe, Alaves, Real Sociedad, Athletic Club, Atletico Madrid, Elche, Girona, Valencia, Sevilla, Espanyol and Rayo Vallecano.

Mallorca hold 9-man Real Oviedo to stalemate

Real Oviedo 0-0 Mallorca

Real Oviedo are still yet to win under new manager Luis Carrion, having been held by Mallorca. Ilyas Chaira, Salomon Rondon and Nacho Vidal all missed big chances for the Asturians, who had Santi Cazorla and Federico Vinas sent off late on.

Villarreal pass the Getafe test with flying colours

Villarreal 2-0 Getafe

It’s now six wins in a row for Villarreal in La Liga, as they saw off Getafe at La Ceramica. Tajon Buchanan fired home a wonderful opener, and with Luis Milla sent off for the visitors minutes into the second half, Georges Mikautadze took advantage to score the second, ending his goal drought in the process.

Alaves see off Real Sociedad in Basque derby

Alaves 1-0 Real Sociedad

Alaves held off Real Sociedad to secure an important victory at Mendizorroza. Lucas Boye’s penalty in first half stoppage time proved to be the difference for Eduardo Coudet’s side, who ended up a run of three straight defeats in La Liga.

Athletic Club edge past Atletico Madrid in San Mames battle

Athletic 1-0 Atletico Madrid

Alex Berenguer’s second half strike was the difference at San Mames, as Athletic Club put their disappointing midweek defeat to Real Madrid behind them with a narrow victory over Atletico Madrid. Los Colchoneros missed big chances via Thiago Almada and Alexander Sorloth, and it means they are now nine points off the pace in the title race.

Elche put toothless Girona to the sword

Elche 3-0 Girona

Three goals in 17 minutes either side of half time was enough for Elche to see off Girona in convincing fashion. German Valera struck the opener just before the interval, before a quickfire brace from Rafa Mir in the second period.

Valencia strike late to deny Sevilla victory

Valencia 1-1 Sevilla

Valencia saved a point in their clash with Sevilla, with Hugo Duro cancelling out Cesar Tarrega’s own goal in stoppage time. The defender fired past his own goalkeeper just before the hour mark, but he was bailed out by his teammate, who finished well from Filip Ugrinic’s cutback.

Rayo Vallecano defeated by Espanyol in fiery affair

Espanyol 1-0 Rayo Vallecano

Espanyol put their Copa del Rey exit in midweek behind them with an impressive win at the RCDE Stadium. Roberto Fernandez’s first half penalty was enough for the three points, as Unai Lopez and Tyrhys Dolan were sent off in the second period, both for two bookable offences.