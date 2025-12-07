Barcelona currently have a number of players out, but they will soon welcome back one of their club captains. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has yet to feature this season after undergoing surgery on his back in the summer, but soon, he will be available to Hansi Flick.

As per MD, Ter Stegen is hoping to receive the medical green light for next weekend’s match against Osasuna. The 33-year-old is in the final stages of his recovery, and having intensified his daily work in recent weeks, he hopes to be available for Barcelona at the Spotify Camp Nou.

Ter Stegen has been Barcelona’s starting goalkeeper for the best part of a decade, since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2014. However, he was told during pre-season that Joan Garcia would be replacing him as Flick’s number one, and that is unlikely to change despite his impending return from a lengthy lay-off.

Ter Stegen returns ahead of expected January exit

Because of this, Barcelona are hoping to offload Ter Stegen when the winter transfer window opens at the start of next month. His agent is already working on a possible exit, with a number of clubs said to be interested in signing the Germany international on loan for the second half of the season.

Ter Stegen needs to play in order to guarantee his place as Germany’s starter for next summer’s World Cup, and given that Barcelona do not count on him, a departure in January seems inevitable. He is still harbouring hope of replacing Garcia as Flick’s starting goalkeeper, but that is more a dream than reality.

It will be interesting to see how Ter Stegen’s situation plays out over the coming weeks. Barcelona will be hoping to see him depart, but the final decision will be made by their player.