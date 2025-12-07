Barcelona secured their six La Liga victory in a row on Saturday with a thrilling 5-3 win over Real Betis at La Cartuja. It’s a result that has taken the Catalans four points clear at the top of the table, although that gap can be reduced to one again if Real Madrid defeat Celta Vigo on Sunday.

Ferran Torres was awarded MVP for the match after netting a first-half hat-trick at La Cartuja, and speaking post-match to Movistar+ (via Sport), he assessed the victory over Betis.

“It’s not every day that a hat-trick is scored but the important thing was to win here, against a direct rival, one of the top teams in the table. The most important thing is the team’s early reaction to come back from their opening goal. I knew I could do this, be a starter and contribute goals. And we’re going for more.”

Bernal: Competing with Pedri and de Jong is a source of pride

Marc Bernal also spoke to the media after making another appearance in a Barcelona jersey, as he reacted to the victory. He also spoke on competing in midfield alongside Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Marc Casado.

“After Chelsea we showed what the coach said, we knew that if we did things well we would do well. We started losing but this year we are good at comebacks. We have to continue like this. For Tuesday we arrive in good dynamics, we have to continue like this in the Champions League.

“These opportunities are good for me to recover the level I showed last year. Today I felt very comfortable. Competing with them is a source of pride and we get along very well. There is still a long way to go. It has been a complicated year.”

Roony Bardghji reacts to first Barcelona goal

Another standout performer at La Cartuja was Roony Bardghji, who scored his first Barcelona goal in the first half. He spoke on that moment, which left him absolutely delighted.

“My feeling today I can’t describe, that of scoring my first goal in official competition. And the most important thing was to win on a difficult ground. I’m very happy. We have trained very well and we are aware of the quality we have in the squad. The last win against Atletico was important and scoring five goals today was not easy at all. We have to continue like this.”