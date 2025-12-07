Barcelona made it six La Liga wins in a row on Saturday, but the victory over Real Betis did come at some costs. Multiple players suffered blows at La Cartuja, although none of these are believed to be a concern.

As per MD, goalkeeper Joan Garcia was seen limping in the aftermath of Saturday’s match after suffering a blow to his ankle, although club officials believe he will be fine for Tuesday’s Champions League clash against Eintracht Frankfurt.

The same can also be said for Eric Garcia and Alejandro Balde, who also took knocks against Betis. The latter was forced off at half time, but he was present at Barcelona’s training complex on Sunday for the recovery session, which indicates that he will be fine to face Frankfurt – with the same being said for Eric.

Barcelona have seen an upturn in form since the return of Garcia, who missed six weeks after undergoing minor surgery on his knee. He did concede three times to Betis players Antony, Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez, although he could not be considered at fault for any of these moments.

Barcelona need to defeat Frankfurt on Tuesday

It has been a difficult league phase campaign so far for Barcelona, who have seven points from their opening five matches (W2 D1 L2). Hansi Flick’s side are currently 18th in the standings, so a victory is needed against Frankfurt if they are to increase their chances of finishing inside the top 8 for the second season in a row, which would ensure they avoid the dreaded play-off.

Barcelona will certainly be favourites for a third Champions League win of the season, especially with Garcia, Eric and Balde available to start at the Spotify Camp Nou. They have a 100% record since returning home, a run they will hope to continue on Tuesday.