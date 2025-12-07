Barcelona star at risk of missing four months due to injury

Earlier this week, Barcelona confirmed the disappointing news that Dani Olmo would be out for the remainder of 2025 after he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the process of scoring during the La Liga victory against Atletico Madrid. It is a bitter blow for the 27-year-old, who had been in his best form of the season.

Barcelona are hoping that Olmo will be able to return for the derby against Espanyol on the 3rd of January, but as per Sport, it has been made clear that no risks will be taken with his recovery. He previously dislocated the same shoulder in 2023, which required him to be out for two months after undergoing surgery, which is why there are fears of a longer absence if he goes under the knife again.

The report states that Olmo would be out for as long as four months if he were to undergo shoulder surgery, which would mean he misses the majority of the rest of the season. Barcelona want to avoid this under any circumstances, which is why conservative treatment is currently being utilised.

Barcelona need Olmo for the second half of the season

Barcelona already have Fermin Lopez and now Lamine Yamal as attacking midfield options, but Olmo remains a key cog in the machine for Hansi Flick. If he is on form, as he was against Alaves and Atleti, he could be a big difference maker for the Catalans, who are targeting success on all fronts.

It remains to be seen how Olmo’s recovery plays out. It makes a lot of sense for Barcelona to take as few risks as possible, as a four-month lay-off would be terrible news for both player, who is targeting a place in Spain’s squad for the 2026 World Cup, and club too.