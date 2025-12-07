Barcelona consider January signing due to defender situation

Barcelona are unlikely to do any transfer business during the winter transfer window, but it is possible that a move is made to improve Hansi Flick’s squad. The club are still deep in financial trouble, but it could be necessary for one player to be brought to the Spotify Camp Nou.

Earlier this week, Barcelona president Joan Laporta left the door open for a signing or two to be made in January, and it has now been reported by Sport that efforts will be ramped up depending on how the situation with Ronald Araujo develops.

Araujo is currently spending time away from football, having requested that Barcelona give him the chance to “mentally recover” following a difficult few weeks – which included a red card in the Catalans’ 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Champions League. In the meantime, Hansi Flick has been left without an important defender, which is why arrangements are being made for a possible replacement.

Signing will also depend on any possible injuries

As per the report, a final decision on whether to go to the market will also be dependant on how the remainder of the year plays out in terms of injuries. Barcelona have Pau Cubarsi, Eric Garcia, Andreas Christensen and Gerard Martin at Flick’s disposal for the time being, but whether any to be struck down, the chances of signing a new centre-back would also increase.

For now, Flick seems content to use Cubarsi and Martin as a central defensive partnership, with the pair having worked well together in recent matches. Eric has also played in the position on a number of occasions this season, so there is sufficient cover for the time being. However, there is every chance that changes to the situation arise before the winter transfer window opens at the start of next month.