Xabi Alonso on comparison between Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo – “I see similarities”

Real Madrid look to be improving after a difficult few weeks, and the man at the heart of their resurgence is Kylian Mbappe. The Frenchman has been in scintillating form, and during the midweek victory over Athletic Club, he added another two goals to his collection.

As per Diario AS, head coach Xabi Alonso was asked for his thoughts on recent comparisons made between Mbappe and his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that his player could be even better than the legendary Portuguese forward.

“Kylian is on the way to making history at Real Madrid, as Cristiano did. Because of the weight he has in the team, the ambition he transmits, the number of goals… he is among the chosen ones. The day to day with him is very good. Wanting not only to do things well, but also to have a positive influence on the rest, is something he shares with Cristiano. That ambition that infects the rest of the team. Here, I see similarities. He is in a great moment.

“Cristiano is Cristiano and Kylian is Kylian. They are both exceptional. Historic players both in Real Madrid and in the world of football. We are very lucky to have Cristiano… I say Kylian, sorry! And we have to take advantage of it. But, well; Cristiano is Cristiano. And Kylian is Kylian.”

Xabi Alonso pleased with Vinicius Junior form

Alonso also spoke on Vinicius Junior, whom he has been very satisfied with of late.

“He is in a very good personal and professional moment; He is seen with joy. The other day he played a very, very good game at San Mames. It was a shame that both in Greece and in Bilbao, he could not score. But when you see him smile, interact… He gives a lot of vitality to the team. And it’s critical for us to have him in that frame of mind. Let’s hope that all those good feelings, tomorrow I can round them off by scoring a goal.”