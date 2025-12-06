Barcelona fell behind in the opening minutes of their La Liga clash against Real Betis, but they have now responded with two quick goals to take the lead at La Cartuja.

Hansi Flick’s side fell behind to Atletico Madrid in midweek, and they have now conceded first for the third match in a row (after also going down to Alaves in the first minute last weekend). Cucho Hernandez’s effort breaks into the path of Antony, who stabs home from close range – Barcelona appealed for offside, but he was played on by Jules Kounde.

🚨🇪🇸 ANTONY OPENS THE SCORING FOR REAL BETIS! Real Betis 1-0 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/5wlIaOTrsa — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 6, 2025

ANTONY GIVES BETIS AN EARLY LEAD OVER BARCELONA 👀 What a start!! pic.twitter.com/kpJKSVGQ4Z — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2025

However, Betis’ lead lasted around five minutes, with Ferran Torres firing home from a few yards out following good work from Jules Kounde and Roony Bardghji.

🚨🇪🇸 FERRAN TORRES EQUALIZES FOR BARCELONA! Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/X4Zejziey2 — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 6, 2025

And mere moments later, Ferran struck his and Barcelona’s second, as he volleyed through the legs of Alvaro Valles following a fine cross from Bardghji.

🚨🇪🇸 FERRAN TORRES HAS GIVEN BARCELONA THE LEAD !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! WHAT A GOAL !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Real Betis 1-2 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/w1gkhUdbzn — Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 6, 2025

FERRAN TORRES WITH TWO GOALS IN THREE MINUTES FOR BARCELONA 🔥 EL TIBURÓN STRIKES BACK 🦈 pic.twitter.com/uezP0ezH5J — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2025

What a start it has been at La Cartuja, and there could be many more goals on the way in this one.