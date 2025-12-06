Barcelona Real Betis

WATCH: Antony scores early but Barcelona go 2-1 up as Ferran Torres strikes twice

Barcelona fell behind in the opening minutes of their La Liga clash against Real Betis, but they have now responded with two quick goals to take the lead at La Cartuja.

Hansi Flick’s side fell behind to Atletico Madrid in midweek, and they have now conceded first for the third match in a row (after also going down to Alaves in the first minute last weekend). Cucho Hernandez’s effort breaks into the path of Antony, who stabs home from close range – Barcelona appealed for offside, but he was played on by Jules Kounde.

However, Betis’ lead lasted around five minutes, with Ferran Torres firing home from a few yards out following good work from Jules Kounde and Roony Bardghji.

And mere moments later, Ferran struck his and Barcelona’s second, as he volleyed through the legs of Alvaro Valles following a fine cross from Bardghji.

What a start it has been at La Cartuja, and there could be many more goals on the way in this one.

