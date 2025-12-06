Barcelona Real Betis

WATCH: Lamine Yamal slots home fifth Barcelona goal from the penalty spot

Barcelona are on course to establish a four-point lead over Real Madrid, having gone 5-1 up against Real Betis in their La Liga clash at La Cartuja.

Hansi Flick’s side conceded first for the third match in a row as Cucho Hernandez’s effort breaks into the path of Antony, who stabbed home from close range – Barcelona appealed for offside, but he was played on by Jules Kounde. However, Betis’ lead lasted around five minutes, with Ferran Torres firing home from a few yards out following good work from Jules Kounde and Roony Bardghji, and he would score his second of the evening moments later to make it 2-1.

Barcelona made it 3-1 on the half hour mark, with Roony firing home his first goal for the club since his summer move from FC Copenhagen, and not long after, Ferran fired home his hattrick goal with a strike from the edge of the box took a deflection and found the far corner.

The visitors have got their fifth on the hour mark, scored by Lamine Yamal from the penalty spot.

What an evening it has been for Barcelona, who are heading five points clear at the top of La Liga.

