Barcelona are on course to establish a four-point lead over Real Madrid, having gone 4-1 up against Real Betis in their La Liga clash at La Cartuja.

Hansi Flick’s side conceded first for the third match in a row as Cucho Hernandez’s effort breaks into the path of Antony, who stabbed home from close range – Barcelona appealed for offside, but he was played on by Jules Kounde. However, Betis’ lead lasted around five minutes, with Ferran Torres firing home from a few yards out following good work from Jules Kounde and Roony Bardghji, and he would score his second of the evening moments later to make it 2-1.

Barcelona have now made it 3-1 on the half hour mark, with Roony firing home his first goal for the club since his summer move from FC Copenhagen.

Not long after, Ferran has now fired home his hattrick goal. strike from the edge of the box takes a deflection, and finds the far corner.

Barcelona had a poor start at La Cartuja, but they are now on their way to a sixth La Liga victory in a row.