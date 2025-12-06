Barcelona are on course to establish a four-point lead over Real Madrid, having gone 4-1 up against Real Betis in their La Liga clash at La Cartuja.
Hansi Flick’s side conceded first for the third match in a row as Cucho Hernandez’s effort breaks into the path of Antony, who stabbed home from close range – Barcelona appealed for offside, but he was played on by Jules Kounde. However, Betis’ lead lasted around five minutes, with Ferran Torres firing home from a few yards out following good work from Jules Kounde and Roony Bardghji, and he would score his second of the evening moments later to make it 2-1.
Barcelona have now made it 3-1 on the half hour mark, with Roony firing home his first goal for the club since his summer move from FC Copenhagen.
🚨🇪🇸 ROONY HAS MADE IT THREE FOR BARCELONA !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Real Betis 1-3 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/a2N603RBPK
— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 6, 2025
Not long after, Ferran has now fired home his hattrick goal. strike from the edge of the box takes a deflection, and finds the far corner.
🚨🇪🇸 FERRAN TORRES SCORES A HAT-TRICK !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Real Betis 1-4 Barcelona.pic.twitter.com/uDbtfUGHID
— Tekkers Foot (@tekkersfoot) December 6, 2025
FERRAN TORRES WITH A FIRST HALF HAT TRICK 💥 pic.twitter.com/penLmfQMFp
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2025
Barcelona had a poor start at La Cartuja, but they are now on their way to a sixth La Liga victory in a row.
Live Comments
Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automaticallyAdd a Comment