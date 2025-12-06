Five-star Barcelona put Real Betis to the sword at La Cartuja

Real Betis 3-5 Barcelona

Barcelona have made it six wins in a row in La Liga, having come out on top in an eight-goal thriller against Real Betis at La Cartuja.

It was the worst possible start for the Catalans, as they fell behind inside six minutes. A scramble inside the area led to Antony poking home from close range, with the goal being given despite complaints from several Barcelona players. However, they were not behind for long as Ferran Torres netted from a few yards out from a Jules Kounde cross.

Soon after, Ferran completed the comeback with his and Barcelona’s second of the evening, as he volleyed through the legs of Betis goalkeeper Alvaro Valles, who could not react quick enough to stop the visitors from taking the lead. Roony Bardghji got the assist for that goal, and on the half hour mark, he fired home his first goal for the La Liga leaders with a fine strike with his weaker right foot.

It would get even better for Barcelona just before half time as Ferran struck his hat-trick goal. Pedri played him in, and from the edge of his box, his deflected effort wrongfooted Valles, leaving him with no chance.

Lamine Yamal made it 5-1 in the second half following the awarding of a controversial penalty in Barcelona’s favour, with Marc Bartra deemed to have handled inside the area. Despite this, Betis did not give up, and they struck two late goals courtesy of Diego Llorente and Cucho Hernandez, who struck from the penalty spot after Kounde committed a foul on Ez Abde.

Barcelona re-establish four-point lead for now

The result means that Barcelona again put the pressure on Real Madrid by extending their advantage to four points. Los Blancos would close back to within one should they defeat Celta Vigo at the Bernabeu on Sunday.