Barcelona player ratings against Real Betis: Ferran Torres lights up La Cartuja

Barcelona secured their sixth La Liga victory in succession with a thrilling 5-3 win over Real Betis at La Cartuja, with goals coming from Ferran Torres (x3), Roony Bardghji and Lamine Yamal.

Joan Garcia – 6.5

Made a couple of important interventions in his role as a sweeper role, but as a goalkeeper, he could do little to stop any of Betis’ three goals.

Jules Kounde – 6.5

Had a good night, which included registering a fine assist for Ferran’s first goal, up until conceding a late penalty for a foul on Ez Abde.

Pau Cubarsi – 6

Continues to have lapses of concentration in defence, which will be a concern for Hansi Flick.

Gerard Martin – 6

His worst performance at centre-back since being moved there, and he was relocated to left-back at half time when Andreas Christensen came on.

Alejandro Balde – 6

Struggled up against Antony in the first half, before being taken off at the half time interval.

Eric Garcia – 7

Another solid performance from Eric, who continues to prove himself as a good option in the centre of midfield.

Pedri – 8.5

He’s still not yet fully fit, but once again, Pedri runs the show for Barcelona – he got his reward too with a couple of assists.

Roony Bardghji – 8

Top performance from the 20-year-old, who announces his arrival as a Barcelona player. He crossed brilliantly for Ferran’s second goal, before finding the back of the net for the first time since joining in the summer.

Lamine Yamal – 8

Moved centrally by Flick, and it paid off. He was a regular threat to Betis throughout the 90 minutes, and he got his goal from the penalty spot in the second half.

Marcus Rashford – 6.5

Not his best time. He tried hard to get on the scoresheet, and he missed a big chance late on.

Ferran Torres – 9

He’s been under pressure in recent weeks, but what a response from El Tiburon. Two excellent finishes for his first two goals, and he deserved his luck for the hat-trick strike.

Substitutes

Andreas Christensen – 6

A rare appearance for the Dane, who did well during his second half cameo.

Frenkie de Jong – 6

Not at his best during his time on the pitch.

Marc Bernal – 6

Did relatively well.

Fermin Lopez – 6

Involved a lot.

Jofre Torrents – N/A

Another appearance for the teenager, but he had little time to make an impact.

