Barcelona secured their sixth La Liga victory in succession with a thrilling 5-3 win over Real Betis at La Cartuja, with goals coming from Ferran Torres (x3), Roony Bardghji and Lamine Yamal.
Joan Garcia – 6.5
Made a couple of important interventions in his role as a sweeper role, but as a goalkeeper, he could do little to stop any of Betis’ three goals.
Jules Kounde – 6.5
Had a good night, which included registering a fine assist for Ferran’s first goal, up until conceding a late penalty for a foul on Ez Abde.
Pau Cubarsi – 6
Continues to have lapses of concentration in defence, which will be a concern for Hansi Flick.
Gerard Martin – 6
His worst performance at centre-back since being moved there, and he was relocated to left-back at half time when Andreas Christensen came on.
Alejandro Balde – 6
Struggled up against Antony in the first half, before being taken off at the half time interval.
Eric Garcia – 7
Another solid performance from Eric, who continues to prove himself as a good option in the centre of midfield.
Pedri – 8.5
He’s still not yet fully fit, but once again, Pedri runs the show for Barcelona – he got his reward too with a couple of assists.
Roony Bardghji – 8
Top performance from the 20-year-old, who announces his arrival as a Barcelona player. He crossed brilliantly for Ferran’s second goal, before finding the back of the net for the first time since joining in the summer.
Lamine Yamal – 8
Moved centrally by Flick, and it paid off. He was a regular threat to Betis throughout the 90 minutes, and he got his goal from the penalty spot in the second half.
Marcus Rashford – 6.5
Not his best time. He tried hard to get on the scoresheet, and he missed a big chance late on.
Ferran Torres – 9
He’s been under pressure in recent weeks, but what a response from El Tiburon. Two excellent finishes for his first two goals, and he deserved his luck for the hat-trick strike.
Substitutes
Andreas Christensen – 6
A rare appearance for the Dane, who did well during his second half cameo.
Frenkie de Jong – 6
Not at his best during his time on the pitch.
Marc Bernal – 6
Did relatively well.
Fermin Lopez – 6
Involved a lot.
Jofre Torrents – N/A
Another appearance for the teenager, but he had little time to make an impact.
