Barcelona set sights on 2026 move for Croatian starlet

Barcelona are aware keeping tabs on top young talents, and their latest scouting venture has taken them to Croatia. There is an opportunity to sign a highly-rated star from the European nation, with a move being readied by club officials.

As per Croatian Football (via Sport), Barcelona are interested in Adriano Jagusic, who plays as a midfielder for NK Slaven Belupo. The 20-year-old, who is considered an attack-minded player, is considered to be a very good market opportunity.

Barcelona have already made moves in Croatia, with former defender Mikayil Faye having arrived from there in the summer of 2024. Jagusic could be next to join, although it is noted that Marseille, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also keeping tabs on the young midfielder, who is poised to make a big move next summer.

Jagusic has a market value of only €1.9m, although Slaven Belupo will fancy their chances of raking in much more than that, given the interest being shown in their player. Nevertheless, Barcelona would surely be able to afford the asking price, despite their well-documented financial woes.

Do Barcelona need Adriano Jagusic?

Attacking midfield is an area that Barcelona are well-covered, with Hansi Flick already having the likes of Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Dro Fernandez at his disposal. Guille Fernandez, who is highly-rated within La Masia is also an option, although he has been linked with a move to Dortmund in recent months.

In this regard, Barcelona do not necessarily need Jagusic, but it would be difficult to pass up a market opportunity. For now, they will continue to run the rule over his possible signing, with the idea being for a decision to be made in the lead-up to the summer transfer window on whether to pursue a deal with Slaven Belupo.