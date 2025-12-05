Real Betis and Barcelona face off at La Cartuja on Saturday in one of the biggest matches of the weekend. Los Verdiblancos will fancy their chances of ending Barcelona’s five-match winning run in La Liga, and their hopes are about to skyrocket following a positive update on the fitness of Antony.

On Wednesday, Antony injured his ankle during Betis’ Copa del Rey victory against Torrent CF. As a result, he missed training the following day, which led to doubts about whether he would be able to face Barcelona.

Antony already missed last weekend’s victory in El Gran Derbi due to suspension, so it would have been a bitter blow for him to be absent against Barcelona. However, MD say that the former Manchester United winger is expected to be fit, given that the slight ankle sprain he sustained has subsided.

Antony will undergo a fitness test on Friday, and should he come through that, he will be available at La Cartuja. It would be a major boost for Betis were he able to take his place in Manuel Pellegrini’s starting line-up against the reigning champions, whom they last defeated almost 15 years ago.

More good news for Betis on injury front

As well as Antony, Betis will also be able to call upon Sofyan Amrabat for Saturday’s match, following his absence from El Gran Derbi due to a leg injury. However, Giovani Lo Celso is expected to miss out despite being pencilled in to train with his teammates on Friday, while Isco and Hector Bellerin are already ruled out due to their own physical problems.

It promises to be an exciting match between Betis and Barcelona, both of whom will be determined to seal a much-needed victory in La Liga. It remains to be seen whether Antony will have the deciding outcome at La Cartuja, should he be fit and available.