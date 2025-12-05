Rangers contact highly rated La Liga Sporting Director over move

Real Betis are one of the form and fashionable teams in Spain, as they pursue European football and potentially even a Champions League spot. Los Verdiblancos have gone from strength to strength under Manuel Pellegrini, who has qualified them for Europe in every season, won a Copa del Rey, and last year guided the side to their first ever European final in the Conference League.

Pellegrini is not the only architect of their success though. According to RadioMarca, their work in the transfer market has drawn admiring glances from across Europe. Despite not having significant financial backing, Betis have built one of the most talented squads in Spain.

Rangers interested in Real Betis Sporting Director

The person leading those efforts currently is Manu Fajardo. Their current Sporting Director is just 40 years of age, and was working as part of their scouting team before the exit of Ramon Planes, before being appointed to his current position. Matteo Moretto has revealed that Scottish giants Rangers have sounded out Fajardo over a potential move to Glasgow, although he also has interest from Italy.

Fajardo could be difficult to extract from Betis

It is noted that it could be difficult to persuade Fajardo to leave Betis currently. With a content squad, and a recently renewed Manuel Pellegrini, there is little reason to leave a successful project, and he is thought to be happy in Seville.

Fajardo has been in charge since 2024, and has orchestrated the loan and then permanent signing of Antony. Other success stories include veterans like Diego Llorente, Giovani Lo Celso or Alvaro Valles, while also signing and selling Chadi Riad at a significant profit.

Betis could make moves in January transfer window

It was expected that Los Verdiblancos would move on veteran left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in the summer, but the Swiss international ended up staying. Moretto went on to reveal that Betis are ‘looking for solutions’ at the left-back position. In addition, they could also pursue a forward in the January transfer window, with Ez Abde and Cedric Bakambu due to leave for the African Cup of Nations shortly. They were looking to add a forward on transfer deadline day.