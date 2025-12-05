Real Madrid’s 21st century history is in part defined by Cristiano Ronaldo and his machine-like capacity to rack up goals. Few would have compared Kylian Mbappe’s first 18 months at Real Madrid to the great Portuguese forward, but he is closing in on breaking one of Ronaldo’s record.

The Frenchman had a difficult start to life at the Bernabeu struggling to show his best form in the first few months, and missing multiple penalties. Yet since 2025 began, Mbappe has been in frightening form, as evidenced by another match-winning performance against Athletic Club.

Mbappe could break Ronaldo’s annual goal record

That much is evident in the numbers too. Mbappe scored his 25th goal of the season at San Mames in just his 20th appearance. It also brought up his 55th goal of 2025 in club football, and leaves him just four goals off Ronaldo’s record for Real Madrid in a calendar year. In 2013, Ronaldo managed 59 goals, but Mbappe is now within touching distance, as pointed out by Diario AS.

Mbappe now has five games to potentially break the record – given he is currently averaging 1.25 goals per game, he will be favoured to do so. Los Blancos play Celta Vigo and Manchester City at home, before traveling to face Alaves. An as of yet unkown Copa del Rey tie follows, although it will be against a second or third tier team, and Real Madrid finish the year against Sevilla at home.

Mbappe: The tide that lifts all boats

While Real Madrid’s number 10 reacted poorly to the suggestion that Los Blancos were dependent on him, his contribution to their season has been mammoth. Scoring 25 of Real Madrid’s 44 goals so far, and with four assists also to his name, Mbappe has been directly involved in 66% of their team total. Removing Mbappe’s contributions, 10 of Real Madrid’s 20 results are altered.