Full 2026 World Cup draw: Spain find out opponents in Group H

The 2026 World Cup draw has taken place in Washington D.C in the United States, with Spain finding out their opponents for the group stages. The event featured lengthy interventions from FIFA President Gianni Infantino and US President Donald Trump, with the latter being awarded ‘the FIFA Peace Prize’, for first and perhaps final time.

Spain qualified top of their group with Turkiye, Bulgaria and Georgia, winning five of their six games, drawing 2-2 with Turkiye in their final match. La Roja head into the tournament as one of the favourites, having reached the final of the Nations League and won Euro 2024 in their last two tournament outings.

Spain drawn in Group H

Luis de la Fuente’s side were drawn in Group H with Uruguay, who will be their final game of the group stage as the fourth team drawn. Their second game will come against Saudi Arabia, and their first clash sees Spain face Cape Verde. Spain’s final game against Uruguay will take place in Mexico on the 26th of June, and they kick off either Miami or Atlanta on the 15th of June. Their encounter with Saudi Arabia is set for the 21st of June, which will also be in one of Miami or Atlanta.

Full World Cup draw

The first game of the tournament will take place on the 11th of June, featuring Mexico and South Africa at the Azteca Stadium, and runs through to the 19th of July in New York at MetLife Stadium, where the final is set.

Spain World Cup draw
Image via RFEF

Group A: Mexico, South Korea, South Africa, European Play-Off winner – Ireland, Denmark, North Macedonia or Czechia.

Group B: Canada, Switzerland, Qatar, European Play-Off winner – Italy, Bosnia, Northern Ireland or Wales.

Group C: Brazil, Morocco, Scotland, Haiti

Group D: USA, Australia, Paraguay, European Play-Off winner – Turkiye, Romania, Slovakia or Kosovo

Group E: Germany, Ecuador, Ivory Coast, Curacao

Group F: Netherlands, Japan, Tunisia, European Play-Off winner – Sweden, Ukraine, Poland or Albania

Group G: Belgium, Iran, Egypt, New Zealand

Group H: Spain, Uruguay, Saudi Arabia, Cape Verde

Group I: France, Senegal, Norway, FIFA Play-Off winner – Iraq, Bolivia or Suriname

Group J: Argentina, Austria, Algeria, Jordan

Group K: Portugal, Colombia, Uzbekistan, FIFA Play-Off winner – New Caledonia, Jamaica or DR Congo

Group L: England, Croatia, Panama, Ghana

Tags 2026 World Cup Spain La Roja Uruguay World Cup

