Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has confirmed that both Frenkie de Jong and Fermin Lopez will be fit to play against Real Betis this weekend, as the Catalan giants try to maintain their lead at the top of La Liga at La Cartuja. Both have missed Barcelona’s last two wins over Alaves and Atletico Madrid.

Lopez was ruled out with a muscle injury, and his return was scheduled for the following week, but it seems that he will be available before hand.

“Fermin can play, I’m not sure if he’ll start, but I’m happy to have him back. Dani is a good player, these things happen, we’ll have to manage it,” he noted after Dani Olmo was ruled out for the remainder of the year. De Jong missed the first game due to personal reasons, and the second due to the flu.

“From the beginning, I don’t know exactly,” Flick said on de Jong’s fitness. But he was in the whole training, so he can play.”

Flick delighted with Lamine Yamal improvement

The Barcelona manager had earlier heaped praise on Eric Garcia, and he also had kind words for Lamine Yamal’s defensive efforts.

“We always speak about players in terms of defence and offence. He’s doing really good, he did it against Atletico, he pressed with intensity. I think he’s improved a lot. What I saw in the training today… Really, I loved what I saw. It was unbelievable, the level he was at in training. It’s good to see him at Barcelona at this level, because he always wants to get better. He’s not a player that once he goes past one player, and thinks if he touched me, I’m on the ground. He wants to cross, to go past the next player, the next player.”

Flick was of the opinion that La Liga’s officials could do more to protect Spanish football’s entertainers.

“There’s also a lot of players in La Liga, that like the one-on-one, and the fans love that. But also we have to protect them. Because sometimes Lamine goes, and it’s 90% foul, and the next one. It’s 90% foul, and then it’s maybe only 20%, and he loses the ball, and it’s done. So we need to look at this, and think when is the right moment. It’s important for these players, that he always has the confidence in what they can do, and we need to take care of them.

Flick content with improvement since Chelsea defeat

Barcelona are a little more than a week removed from a damaging defeat to Chelsea, where Flick’s side looked outmatched. He had promised a better Barcelona in his post-match press conference, and was content with what he was seeing now.

“I’m really happy with the level, after Chelsea, I’m happy with what I see in training. I have confidence in my team, I believe in them. I think we showed that when we have this level, when we are together, as a unit, connected, occupying the spaces well, we did it well and this is what I want to see.”

Many have pointed to the return of Raphinha as a key factor in that improvement, and was asked about the Brazilian’s role and his relationship with him.

“The relationship is good. Rapha is a very important player for us, I always say it, and he showed why. He always starts the dynamic, against the ball but also with the ball. The intensity. To have him in the team is top.”