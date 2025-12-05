Bitter blow for Barcelona: Real Madrid ahead in race for defender

Barcelona have made the centre-back position a priority for the 2026 transfer window, with few of their options convincing this season. However one of their priority targets is closer to a move to Real Madrid than the Catalan capital.

The Blaugrana ‘have many players identified’ according to Director of Football Deco, and one of them appears to be Marc Guehi. That said there will be plenty of competition for his signature, and Barcelona are not the favourites for the England international. On the other hand, Barcelona are also following Goncalo Inacio, and there have been numerous links suggesting a stronger interest in Borussia Dortmund’s Nico Schlotterbeck.

Schlotterbeck angling for move to Bayern or Real Madrid

Despite their reported interest though, an update from Sky Sport DE has revealed that Schlotterbeck would prefer a move to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid. The Germany international would primarily be interested in a move to Bayern Munich or Real Madrid though, explains Patrick Berger.

Der Verteidiger zögert weiterhin, seinen aktuell bis 2027 laufenden Vertrag vorzeitig zu verlängern. Noch hat Schlotterbeck keine Entscheidung getroffen. Aber: Die Nervosität in Dortmund steigt.

At Dortmund, there is increasing concern that Schlotterbeck will not renew his contract with the club, which expires in 2027. While BVB have not set a deadline for a decision from Schlotterbeck, and they are willing to raise their contract offer, they do want some clarity on the situation by the end of December or January.

Official: FC Barcelona and Eric García have reached an agreement for his contract to be extended by five seasons, through to 30 June 2031.

Bayern Munich move hinges on Dayot Upamecano

For their part, Schlotterbeck is on the Bayern shortlist, but they are prioritising a contract renewal for Dayot Upamecano. If the France international does sign a new deal, Bayern will look instead for a younger option to compete with Upamecano. Only if he decides to run down his contract (up in 2026), is a move for Schlotterbeck likely.

🚨💬 FC Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund told Sky about Borussia Dortmunds Nico #Schlotterbeck today: „Nico Schlotterbeck is a very, very good player. A very good defender. But we are very happy with our squad and are focused on that."

Regarding Real Madrid, Los Blancos have also been heavily linked with a move for a central defender next summer, but did recently pull out of the race for Ibrahima Konate. Upamecano is also the player they have been mostly strongly associated with of late – it seems Schlotterbeck will only become an option for Los Blancos if Upamecano is unavailable, while few sources in Spain have suggest an interest.