Barcelona President Joan Laporta has given an update on when the capacity of Spotify Camp Nou will be increased again, as their return enters the third phase. The Blaugrana initially applied for licences to open two stands, and then a third, with the capacity currently at just over 45,000.

The plan is to open the final section of the bottom two tiers this season, increasing the capacity to 62,000, which will be the maximum that it will reach this season. The aim is then to build the third tier for the start of next season, with the project eventually taking them to 105,000.

Speaking at an event hosted by La Vanguardia, Laporta explained to MD that they expected the 1C licence from the City Council in the next month in order to add another 17,000 fans.

“The Spotify Camp Nou is a collective dream that has come true. We are very satisfied with our relationship with the City Council, and I’m proud of that. The construction is progressing well. If there are no unforeseen circumstances, we should have the North Stand (1C) and the singing section by the end of December or the beginning of January.”

Barcelona to increase percentage of club members

If that is the case, then Barcelona’s first game with the increased capacity will likely be against Real Oviedo on the 25th of January. With the advent of the Copa del Rey and Spanish Supercup, Barcelona will play six or seven straight games away from home over December and January. Laporta also revealed plans to increase the number of club members.

“We expect the number of season ticket holders to grow. Currently, we have a ratio of 60% season ticket holders and 40% ticket holders, and when we reach 62,000, we want it to be 70-30. I’ve been caught out several times setting dates. We have technical and safety requirements that we don’t know if they will be met. We are the ones who most want the singing section.”

The singing section has become a controversial topic at Barcelona, with the club announcing that they were ‘reforming’ the make-up of the fans in it. After a dispute with the club over a fine received due to insults and racial abuse coming from the section, the Barcelona board decided to ban the entire section until the fine was paid. Laporta’s opposition argue the ban came into place due to chants against Laporta.

Laporta explains Eintracht Frankfurt ticket decision

Meanwhile for Barcelona’s upcoming Champions League clash with Eintracht Frankfurt next Tuesday, the club have decided to exclusively sell tickets to members, without any general sale. The decision follows the most recent clash between the two, when Camp Nou was invaded by Eintracht fans, making up a large percentage of the crowd.

“We have a very negative history with this club. The fans know all the tricks to get in. There’s a history of them infiltrating other parts of the stadium. It’s a horrible memory. We saw the stadium filled with Eintracht shirts. A lot of things happened.”

“Now the La Purisima [festival] is coming up, and we’re adapting all the measures to avoid problems. We’ll only sell tickets to members. We’ve already resolved the issue we had against Alavés; with the QR code, there won’t be any problem. We want to protect ourselves against tolls and prevent the stadium from being full of Germans.”