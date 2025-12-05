Barcelona cool interest in number nine target for 2026

Barcelona have reportedly cooled their interest in one of their top targets for the 2026 summer transfer window. President Joan Laporta has said that the Catalan giants are willing to spend big on a signing if they consider it worthwhile this week, with many anticipating a move for a forward, as Robert Lewandowski’s contract expires.

One of the names most frequently raised in recent months has been Atletico Madrid forward Julian Alvarez. He was supposedly regarded as a dream signing, and Laporta was fully behind the idea of signing the World Cup-winner.

Barcelona cool interest in Julian Alvarez

As per both Sport and MD, Barcelona have cooled their interest in Alvarez. The news was reported by various outlets following Barcelona’s Christmas dinner event with the media on Friday afternoon, and the former say that an option such as Karl Etta Eyong, was now preferred to Alvarez. His poor performance at Camp Nou on Tuesday did not impress the hierarchy at Barcelona, and they feel that the €200m asking price is not a realistic valuation of his talents.

“I won’t talk about Julian Alvarez. He plays for another team, and when we talk about him, the other teams get angry,” commented Director of Football Deco after the event.

The other unkown, Lewandowski’s future, will come down to whether he reduces his wage demands, and his performances in the second half of the season.

Mateu Alemany denies Barcelona interest

Earlier in the week, El Chiringuito reported that Barcelona had spoken with Atletico Madrid about the potential signing of Alvarez, but not with Sporting Director Mateu Alemany. They also reported that Atletico were not concerned by Barcelona’s interest, feeling they did not have the money for the deal.

🕷️ ¿JULIÁN ALVAREZ, AL BARÇA? 🕷️ 👉 @jotajordi13: "Ha habido conversaciones entre Barça-Atleti por el jugador". 👉 @quimdomenech: "Mateu Alemany NO ha hablado con el BARÇA por JULIÁN". ¡Veeeente ya a #ChiringuitoBarcelona! pic.twitter.com/mL4Cd4uzID — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) December 4, 2025

Alemany’s declared at Camp Nou on Tuesday that he was unaware of any interest from his former employers, as recounted by Sport.

“No, I have absolutely no knowledge of him being linked to Barcelona. He’s a very important player, very important for the team, for the club, and I know for a fact that he’s very happy with us. We’re fine, he has five years of contract.”

Alvarez’s struggles away from home

Alvarez’s performance at Camp Nou will have come as no surprise to Atletico fans, as his away form has tailed off significantly. Yet to score in over three months on Atletico’s travels, his last goal not in the Metropolitano came in their first game of the season from a free-kick against Espanyol. Nevertheless, Diego Simeone, Alemany and President Enrique Cerezo have been keen to emphasize that they see Alvarez as the face of the club for years to come, and there is talk he could be offered a new deal at some point this season.