Barcelona announce fresh 5.5-year deal for defender

Barcelona have announced a fresh deal for defender Eric Garcia, which will run until 2031. The 24-year-old was out of contract in the summer, but has become an important player for Hansi Flick over the past year.

The Blaugrana dubbed Garcia ‘an example for the academy players’, as they revealed that the official signing would take place next Thursday at 13:30 CEST. Garcia reportedly had interest from Paris Saint-Germain were he not to have agreed a new deal, but prioritised Barcelona.

Hansi Flick: ‘It’s good news for everyone’

Speaking in his press conference after the deal was announced, Flick explained that he was delighted with the deal.

“I think that at the level he’s playing and what he’s showing, he’s doing very well. He’s an important player in the dressing room, he loves this club.”

“Eric, from the beginning of the season since I arrived, you could see his potential. At the beginning he also had some injuries, which he suffered a bit. But in the end, he’s an absolutely professional player, and so he is focused on that. Also when you want to be a leader, it’s important you have those things, that you’re professional, disciplined, help your teammates, and he always gives everything for the team.”

“It doesn’t matter if he plays right-back, left-back, centre-back, defensive midfield, or on the bench, he’s always the same. So I think it’s deserved he got a new contract. It’s good news for the club, for him, for everyone.”

Eric Garcia’s rise at Barcelona

Garcia was heavily linked with a loan move last January, but after being granted more of role by Hansi Flick, first in midfield, and towards the end of the season at right-back, he was gradually given more and more trust. Performing well in place of Jules Kounde, this season he has been a regular starter for Flick, playing in central defence, right-back and most recently in midfield.

This season he has been the most used player in the Barcelona squad, starting all but three games. Over 20 appearances, Garcia has played 1,510 minutes in which he has contributed a goal and an assist too.