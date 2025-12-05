Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira has admitted that his alliances still lie with Barcelona before facing them this weekend. The Catalan midfielder grew up within an hour of Barcelona and spent time at La Masia before making his career with Sabadell.

After impressing at Sabadell in the third tier though, Barcelona were interested in bringing him back to the club, but Getafe nipped in ahead to agree a precontract with Altimira. The same summer he signed for Los Azulones, Betis were sufficiently convinced by his ability to pay his €2m release clause. Despite being a Barcelona fan, Altimira admitted to Sport that he would celebrate a goal against his club at La Cartuja on Saturday.

“Yes [I would]. You can’t always score against Barça, but even if I celebrate, I’ll still be a Barca fan; nothing will change,” he noted, going on to confirm his allegiance was still with the Blaugrana first and foremost.

“Not yet. I’m more of a Barca fan than a Betis fan, because Barça is the club I’ve always supported since I was little, the club where I’ve enjoyed myself a lot and grown up. But it’s true that I’m a Betis fan; you end up becoming a Betis supporter. They’re very passionate and they instill in you the colors and what the club is all about. Whether you like it or not, this spirit of the club gradually draws you in, and you learn to love it.”

‘Antony is the perfect example’ of Betis atmosphere

Nevertheless, Betis have become a popular destination for players, due in part to the level, size of the club, European football, and lifestyle in Seville. Yet Altimira said there was plenty more on offer.

“This club, from the moment I arrived, made me feel loved and welcomed. It’s a very family-oriented club. They’re very professional, always looking out for you, for anything you might need, and they make you feel right at home.”

“It’s one of the reasons you never want to leave. Antony, who came on loan, is a perfect example of that. The city is beautiful, the connection with the fans and the players… they’re so passionate about it. And between the fans’ passion and the way the club takes such good care of you.”

‘It’s not easy to leave Barcelona’ – Altimira

Betis’ ranks are in fact full of former Barcelona players, with Ez Abde, Hector Bellerin, Marc Bartra and Junior Firpo all having played for the Blaugrana previously.

“It’s not easy to leave Barca after seven seasons; it’s your home. But football doesn’t end at Barca; a whole new world opens up, and I was clear about that. Those moments weren’t easy. I’m a Barca fan and I love the club, but we understood it was the best thing to do. I was able to look for other opportunities, show my quality outside the club, and thanks to that mentality, I’m where I am today.”

Altimira did confirm that he could have joined Barcelona when he left Getafe.

“Well, when Barca comes calling, you always have doubts. It’s true that I was almost done with Betis. Barca’s option was to loan me out to another club, do well, and then come back. But I believed the next step was something else.”

Working under Manuel Pellegrini

In the cases of many of those former Barcelona players, working under Manuel Pellegrini has paid dividends, with the Chilean earning a reputation for rehabilitating stalling careers.

“He’s an old-school coach, as they say. He manages the squad very well, gives the players a lot of freedom, and tries to keep everyone involved: lots of rotation, helping out, a few tactical adjustments, especially in defence. And up front, as I said, freedom for the players. I think he’s a coach who manages the dressing room very well, and that’s why he’s had the career he’s had.”

Now in his third season at Betis, Altimira has made 15 appearances, scoring twice and giving two assists, including their second in the derby with Sevilla last week. Altimira is battling for a starting spot with Pablo Fornals, Sofyan Amrabat, Marc Roca and Nelson Deossa, with minutes at a premium in the Betis midfield this season.