Agents of Barcelona star working on January exit options

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is back training following surgery on his back this summer. Soon the German shot-stopper will be able to compete with Joan Garcia for the number one spot, having been deprived of the opportunity in the preseason.

The 33-year-old has been clear that his intention is to remain at Barcelona, despite the general consensus being that Garcia will remain in goal even once ter Stegen is fully fit. As Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann has publicly declared that ter Stegen needs game time for the World Cup, it leaves the veteran goalkeeper in a tricky situation.

Ter Stegen’s agent working on January options

If indeed Garcia does remain as the first choice for Hansi Flick, then ter Stegen may need to leave in order to get minutes, with a loan move mooted. RadioMarca have reported that ter Stegen’s camp are working on potential exit options for ter Stegen in January. While it is acknowledged that ter Stegen has not expressed a desire to leave, the information is that if he does want decide to do so, he will have opportunities.

It is of course within the remit of any agent to present as many options as possible, and sound out the market for their client, but given ter Stegen’s situation, it is especially relevant. The primary stumbling block in the equation though is his wages. Earning around €10m per annum net, Barcelona may well have to cover some of his wages in order for a deal to go throw.

Deco has shut down ter Stegen exit talk

In spite of this, on Thursday Barcelona’s Director of Football Deco shut down the idea, stating that there would be no exits of any sort in the winter transfer window. He seemed to be under the impression that ter Stegen was focused on getting fit and competing for playing time first and foremost.