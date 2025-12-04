Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to part ways with at least a couple of prominent players at the end of the season. Robert Lewandowski is out of contract at the Spotify Camp Nou, while the same can be said for Antonio Rudiger and Alaba in the Spanish capital, and it could be that all three end up playing together in Saudi Arabia from next summer onwards.

According to 365scores (via MD), A senior official of the Saudi Public Investment Fund, who are owners of Al Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al Ahli and Al-Ittihad, has revealed that these clubs have Lewandowski, Rudiger and Alaba in their sights for next summer. The plan is for bumper contracts to be offered to all three players, for whom they are expected to have a good run at.

Saudi Arabia have previously gone for Lewandowski

Barcelona are hoping to move Lewandowski on, although much will depend on whether they return to La Liga’s 1:1 rule before the end of the season. If so, the Pole’s entire salary can be used towards his replacement, which could increase the Catalans’ chances of signing a Julian Alvarez or Harry Kane-level player. He has attracted interest from Saudi Arabia in the past, and 2026 would be their best chance to secure his signature.

As for Rudiger and Alaba, no decision has been made on their futures. Real Madrid will not rule on the matter until later in the season, although it is taken for granted that at least the Austrian defender will depart, given that he is down the pecking order in Xabi Alonso’s plans.

It will be interesting to see how the situations with Lewandowski, Rudiger and Alaba play out. All three are hoping to be at next summer’s World Cup, so it is likely that at player-level, no decision will be made until after that tournament.