Real Madrid star open to Premier League move in January

Real Madrid are unlikely to make any signings during the winter transfer window, but there could be an exit or two. Endrick Felipe is almost certain to join Lyon on loan, and compatriot Rodrygo Goes may also be on his way out of the club.

It has been a difficult season for Rodrygo, who has now failed to score in his last 31 appearances for Real Madrid. He has regularly been left on the bench for matches, with Vinicius Junior being preferred to him on the left wing.

Rodrygo cannot afford to keep losing prominence ahead of next summer’s World Cup, where he hopes to be a key player for Brazil. As such, there are chances for him to leave when the transfer window opens in January, especially considering that Real Madrid would not be opposed to a deal being done.

According to TEAMtalk (via CaughtOffside), Rodrygo is equally as keen for a move to take place, as he sets his sights on a Premier League transfer. Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur are said to be monitoring his situation closely ahead of the transfer window, with the possibility that any of the six make an approach in the coming weeks.

The time has come for Rodrygo to leave Real Madrid

It is clear that Rodrygo and Real Madrid need a clean break. The player is struggling at the Bernabeu, and he needs a fresh start to revitalise his career, while the club cannot afford to hold on for too long as his value will significantly depreciate.

It will be interesting to see whether a deal is struck in January. Real Madrid are likely to demand a premium for a mid-season transfer, given that they will need to sort a replacement for the second half of the campaign.