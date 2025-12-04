Real Madrid are again down to the bare bones at the right-back position, after a second long-term injury to Trent Alexaner-Arnold. The England international has already missed six weeks of the season through injury, and is now set for another spell out of action.

Alexander-Arnold was putting in his best performance of the season for Real Madrid against Athletic Club, before pulling up in the 55th minute. He immediately signalled for a substitution, and the word from the club was that the injury was ‘worrying’.

Alexander-Arnold ruled out for two months

Their fears were well-founded. Alexander-Arnold has a muscle tear in the back of his hamstring, and is set for two months out of action, as per Diario AS. He will miss the Spanish Supercup, the remainder of the league phase of the Champions League, the Round of 32 and Round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and six Liga matches. In Europe, Los Blancos face Manchester City, Benfica and AS Monaco, while Atletico Madrid await in the Supercup semi-final.

In La Liga, Los Blancos take on Celta Vigo, Alaves, Sevilla, Real Betis, Levante and Villarreal, as part of a potential 13 games that Alexander-Arnold may miss. Rayo Vallecano on the final weekend of January would be the earliest he could be back in action, but it is most likely that their trip to Mestalla to face Valencia on the 7th or 8th of February marks his return.

Better news for Eduardo Camavinga

The positive news is for Eduardo Camavinga, who also came off with injury against Athletic. He has been diagnosed with a light ankle sprain, and will face a late fitness test to see if he is available against Celta Vigo on Sunday at the Bernabeu. He is not in doubt for their clash with Manchester City three days later.

Fede Valverde likely to return to right-back

It does mean a likely return to right-back for Fede Valverde for the remainder of 2025. Raul Asencio has been used there, but Valverde is a much more effective option, and the Uruguayan has played his best football there this season.

The one silver lining for Xabi Alonso is that Dani Carvajal should return in time for the second half of the 13 games that Alexander-Arnold will miss, as he works to be back for the start of 2026 from his own injury.