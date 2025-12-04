Real Madrid planning €30m move for 18-year-old Greek sensation

Real Madrid are seeking to sign a new midfielder next summer, but instead of an established name, a rising star could instead be brought in to Xabi Alonso’s squad.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are prepared to spend big on young talent, as they have done for the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Franco Mastantuono and Endrick Felipe in recent years. The latest player that could fall into this bracket is Christos Mouzakitis, whom they faced last week in the Champions League.

As per Spor Time, Real Madrid are very interested in signing Olympiacos midfielder Mouzakitis, who has already accumulated seven caps for Greece at the age of 18. Diario AS add that €30m is willing to be spent on the teenager, although the asking price is reported to be set at €40m.

Mouzakitis is one of several highly-rated teenagers that have emerged in Greek football in recent years, but given that he is already very counted upon at club and international level at the age of 18, he could be the pick of the bunch. It’s no surprise that Real Madrid are interested, when taking this into account.

Wonderkid or established name – what do Real Madrid do?

A lot of focus will be on Real Madrid’s efforts to sign a new midfielder, as this – alongside the expected addition of another central defender – will be their big outlay in 2026. They have interest in the likes of Rodri Hernandez, Angelo Stiller and Adam Wharton, but Mouzakitis could end up being the player they go for.

He can be moulded into the player that Alonso wants to complement the likes of Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, Arda Guler and Jude Bellingham, which could make him the ideal candidate. Despite this, no final decision has been made yet on who will arrive at the Bernabeu next summer.