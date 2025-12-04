The mood at Barcelona has improved after an important win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night, securing top spot in La Liga. On Saturday, they have another blockbuster clash with Real Betis at La Cartuja, where they will need another result to keep the pressure on Real Madrid.

The Catalan giants played well for large parts of the game against Atletico, but were hanging on by the end, finishing with Dro Fernandez and Andreas Christensen in midfield. That was in part due to Hansi Flick having to remove Pedri Gonzalez and Raphinha, as they look to build up their fitness from injury.

Barcelona given two injury boosts

Flick should have more depth available in Seville though. Earlier in the week, it was revealed that Fermin Lopez would likely be fit to face Eintracht Frankfurt next Tuesday, but after returning to training on Thursday, MD say he could make the bench against Betis. In addition, Frenkie de Jong, who has missed their last two games, firstly due to personal reasons and then due to flu, also returned to training on Thursday. He is also set to be in contention.

Real Betis sweating on Antony fitness

Betis warmed up for the clash with a 4-1 win over Torrent in the Copa del Rey, with Rodrigo Riquelme scoring a hat-trick, and young right-back Angel Ortiz also getting on the scoresheet. The positive for Manuel Pellegrini is that Sofyan Amrabat should recover in time to face Barcelona.

Iñigo Martínez will not be returning to Barcelona, despite some rumors that emerged in the last 24 hours. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 4, 2025

However the major doubt for Los Verdiblancos is star winger Antony. The Brazilian suffered a twisted ankle against Torrent, and is now a doubt for Barcelona after missing training on Thursday. Pellegrini will already be without Hector Bellerin, Isco Alarcon, and probably Giovani Lo Celso too.

Those absences will no doubt impact Pellegrini’s game plan. Antony and Ez Abde will allow Betis to attack Barcelona’s high line, but Isco and Lo Celso will damage their ability to hold onto possession. Against Sevilla last week, Pablo Fornals was moved forward from his deeper role, and put in a match-winning performance.