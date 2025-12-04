It has been three and a half years since Marcelo left the Bernabeu for the final time as a Real Madrid player. The former defender has been retired since the start of 2025, and since then, he has effectively shut out football at the top level.

However, he has many great memories from this time at Real Madrid, which he reflected on in an interview with Diario AS. During this, he was asked about how he sees Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes, who joined when he was still playing for Los Blancos.

“As footballers they are incredible and even more so as people. I’ve seen them since they were 18 years old, like Fede Valverde and Militao. I see them as great footballers. They are no longer promises. In Madrid and Brazil there is pressure, you have to produce every year. They are very good and have a great future.”

Marcelo: I wanted to have played with Kylian Mbappe

He was asked about Kylian Mbappe, and he admitted that it would have been a dream for him to play alongside Real Madrid’s number 10.

“He is very good, impressive, a physical wonder. He has a lot of quality, he is hardworking, he fights, he scores goals… I love him, to be honest. I wanted to have played with him, but he was a little late (to join).”

Marcelo gives thoughts on Lamine Yamal

Marcelo also gave his thoughts on Lamine Yamal, whom he would have been up against had he still been playing football at the age of 37.

“He’s very good. He would be a problem for me. Until my last day as a footballer I haven’t found a band so it was more or less against me. They were always very fast…. Lamine would surely have haggled with me.”