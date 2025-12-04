Liverpool drop of out of contention for Barcelona defensive target

Borussia Dortmund central defender Nico Schlotterbeck increasingly looks as if he will be one of the most coveted in his position in the summer of 2026. The German defender is on Barcelona’s shortlist as well as a number of other top clubs.

Schlotterbeck is out of contract in 2027, but reports in Germany say that he is leaning towards not signing a fresh deal with Dortmund. That would force BVB into selling Schlotterbeck next summer in order to avoid losing him for free, and would potenially facilitate a cut-price deal, which is particularly handy in Barcelona’s case.

Liverpool drop out of race for Schlotterbeck

The positive update for Barcelona is that Liverpool are unlikely to be in contention for him. BILD (via Sport) say that the Reds were keen to bring in Schlotterbeck this January, with reports that they are also in for Marc Guehi, but with Dortmund not willing to sell midseason, they have turned their attentions elsewhere.

On top of that, another of the interested parties, have Schlotterbeck as an alternative to Dayot Upamecano. CF Bayern Insider say that Bayern are focusing their efforts on renewing Upamecano, and feel confident of getting a deal done. It does mean that Real Madrid, who have met with Upamecano’s agent as they look for a defender next year, may push harder for Schlotterbeck if Bayern get a new deal over the line.

Iñigo Martínez will not be returning to Barcelona, despite some rumors that emerged in the last 24 hours. @Jordigil — barcacentre (@barcacentre) December 4, 2025

Barcelona prioritising centre-back position in 2026

It is said that Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has told the club that a central defender that can play on the left side is one of his priorities for next summer. Centre-back has been a problem position for the Blaugrana this season, with Andreas Christensen failing to convince Flick. In addition, Ronald Araujo has flattered to deceive, and despite some decent performances from Eric Garcia there, he is something of a homogenous partner for Pau Cubarsi. The latter has struggled himself, especially when shifted to the left side.