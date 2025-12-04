Key Barcelona star had Saudi Arabia release clause inserted into latest contract

Barcelona have sorely missed Raphinha in his absence through injury this season, which has highlighted just how much a key role he plays in Hansi Flick’s side. However they are at risk of losing the Brazilian next summer.

The 28-year-old was arguably Barcelona’s player of the season last year, and signed a contract extension until 2028 in May, securing his future at the club. It represents a dramatic turnaround for Raphinha, who has publicly admitted that the club were willing to let him go, and he was on the verge of moving to Saudi Arabia, were it not for Flick’s insistence that he stay at Barcelona.

Saudi Arabia continue to push for Raphinha signature

Despite the new deal, and despite his new-found importance at Barcelona, it has not discouraged the Saudi interest. Radio Catalunya explain that Raphinha has multiple offers from the Saudi Pro League on the table for next summer, after he rejected a move last summer too. The substantial financial package on offer continues to rise for the Brazilian though.

Raphinha negotiates Saudi release clause

His priority remained Barcelona, but another factor was the 2026 World Cup – he was keen to ensure he was in top form for the tournament next summer, and decided staying at Barcelona was the best way to do so. In the contract he signed with Barcelona this summer though, he negotiated a special release clause for Saudi Pro League clubs, below his €1b release clause for most clubs. It comes into play in the summer of 2026, giving him a potential exit route.

Barcelona may need to change approach with Raphinha

On paper, a major sale for Raphinha could dramatically change their salary limit situation, and turning 29 next month, his sell-on value will decline in the near future. Equally, his importance to the team becomes more obvious each day. Having certainly made it known they were open to a sale in the past, Barcelona may need to go on the charm offensive if they want to ensure his continuity next summer.